About this product
The Flavor - Fruit Cup Distillate-Infused Prerolls transforms each joint into a mini orchard escape. We infuse premium flower with the same terpenes drawn from elite Tangie and Cherry Pie genetics, layering in bursts of pineapple, mango, and orchard-picked peaches. Beneath the tropical sweetness lies a grounding hint of freshly turned earth, creating a nuanced taste that evolves from bright fruit to mellow warmth with every draw.
The terpenes at work, including Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, and Humulene, crafts a balanced sensory journey. Limonene’s citrus spark clears the mind, while Caryophyllene’s peppery undertone adds dimension. Myrcene lends an herbal foundation, Linalool brings a gentle floral lift, and Humulene offers a whisper of woody calm. Together, they usher your mood from alert curiosity into a peaceful, focused ease.
As the last flame fades, you’ll find yourself pleasantly settled. Thoughts centered, energy steady, and senses sharpened. Fruit Cup distillate-infused prerolls excel at turning simple moments into thoughtful pauses.
The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Top Reported Effects: Steady Uplift, Mental Ease, Balanced Energy, Calm Clarity
Top Reported Flavors: Tropical Mango, Ripe Pineapple, Peach, Zesty Citrus
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool, Humulene
The terpenes at work, including Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, and Humulene, crafts a balanced sensory journey. Limonene’s citrus spark clears the mind, while Caryophyllene’s peppery undertone adds dimension. Myrcene lends an herbal foundation, Linalool brings a gentle floral lift, and Humulene offers a whisper of woody calm. Together, they usher your mood from alert curiosity into a peaceful, focused ease.
As the last flame fades, you’ll find yourself pleasantly settled. Thoughts centered, energy steady, and senses sharpened. Fruit Cup distillate-infused prerolls excel at turning simple moments into thoughtful pauses.
The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Top Reported Effects: Steady Uplift, Mental Ease, Balanced Energy, Calm Clarity
Top Reported Flavors: Tropical Mango, Ripe Pineapple, Peach, Zesty Citrus
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool, Humulene
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
The Flavor - Fruit Cup Distillate-Infused Prerolls transforms each joint into a mini orchard escape. We infuse premium flower with the same terpenes drawn from elite Tangie and Cherry Pie genetics, layering in bursts of pineapple, mango, and orchard-picked peaches. Beneath the tropical sweetness lies a grounding hint of freshly turned earth, creating a nuanced taste that evolves from bright fruit to mellow warmth with every draw.
The terpenes at work, including Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, and Humulene, crafts a balanced sensory journey. Limonene’s citrus spark clears the mind, while Caryophyllene’s peppery undertone adds dimension. Myrcene lends an herbal foundation, Linalool brings a gentle floral lift, and Humulene offers a whisper of woody calm. Together, they usher your mood from alert curiosity into a peaceful, focused ease.
As the last flame fades, you’ll find yourself pleasantly settled. Thoughts centered, energy steady, and senses sharpened. Fruit Cup distillate-infused prerolls excel at turning simple moments into thoughtful pauses.
The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Top Reported Effects: Steady Uplift, Mental Ease, Balanced Energy, Calm Clarity
Top Reported Flavors: Tropical Mango, Ripe Pineapple, Peach, Zesty Citrus
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool, Humulene
The terpenes at work, including Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, and Humulene, crafts a balanced sensory journey. Limonene’s citrus spark clears the mind, while Caryophyllene’s peppery undertone adds dimension. Myrcene lends an herbal foundation, Linalool brings a gentle floral lift, and Humulene offers a whisper of woody calm. Together, they usher your mood from alert curiosity into a peaceful, focused ease.
As the last flame fades, you’ll find yourself pleasantly settled. Thoughts centered, energy steady, and senses sharpened. Fruit Cup distillate-infused prerolls excel at turning simple moments into thoughtful pauses.
The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Top Reported Effects: Steady Uplift, Mental Ease, Balanced Energy, Calm Clarity
Top Reported Flavors: Tropical Mango, Ripe Pineapple, Peach, Zesty Citrus
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool, Humulene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
Notice a problem?Report this item