The Flavor - Fruit Cup Distillate-Infused Prerolls transforms each joint into a mini orchard escape. We infuse premium flower with the same terpenes drawn from elite Tangie and Cherry Pie genetics, layering in bursts of pineapple, mango, and orchard-picked peaches. Beneath the tropical sweetness lies a grounding hint of freshly turned earth, creating a nuanced taste that evolves from bright fruit to mellow warmth with every draw.



The terpenes at work, including Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, and Humulene, crafts a balanced sensory journey. Limonene’s citrus spark clears the mind, while Caryophyllene’s peppery undertone adds dimension. Myrcene lends an herbal foundation, Linalool brings a gentle floral lift, and Humulene offers a whisper of woody calm. Together, they usher your mood from alert curiosity into a peaceful, focused ease.



As the last flame fades, you’ll find yourself pleasantly settled. Thoughts centered, energy steady, and senses sharpened. Fruit Cup distillate-infused prerolls excel at turning simple moments into thoughtful pauses.



The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Top Reported Effects: Steady Uplift, Mental Ease, Balanced Energy, Calm Clarity

Top Reported Flavors: Tropical Mango, Ripe Pineapple, Peach, Zesty Citrus

Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool, Humulene

read more