Funyuns was born from the fusion of two modern classics, Sunset Sherbert and GMO. This indica-leaning hybrid boasts a terpene profile dominated by Limonene, Linalool, and Humulene, working in harmony to produce a euphoric high with sedative qualities. The aroma emanating from Funyuns is reminiscent of a floral and hoppy IPA, enticing the senses with its inviting fragrance.



Enthusiasts report Funyuns to be the perfect companion for nights plagued by persistent aches and pains, offering a sleepy high and euphoric body effects that help alleviate discomfort and promote restful sleep. Whether unwinding with a familiar show or diving into a book, a dose of Funyuns ensures a night filled with relaxation and tranquility. Its buds, characterized by a squatty and short appearance with above-average density, often exhibit a deep shade of violet and a thick coat of trichomes, making them visually striking.



Prepare for a drowsy journey with Funyuns as its effects gradually envelop you in deep relaxation. Users may find themselves succumbing to a wave of yawns, stretching, and a longing for an empty bed. While the physical effects typically culminate in a blissful nap, accompanied by a strong bout of the munchies, this strain promises a serene experience for those seeking relief from the stresses of the day.



Strain Type: Indica



Lineage: [Sunset Sherbert] x [GMO]



Breeder: Original Breeder Unknown



Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Linalool, Humulene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Appetite Aid, Sedated



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Floral, Savory, Spicy, Earthy

