About this product
Funyuns was born from the fusion of two modern classics, Sunset Sherbert and GMO. This indica-leaning hybrid boasts a terpene profile dominated by Limonene, Linalool, and Humulene, working in harmony to produce a euphoric high with sedative qualities. The aroma emanating from Funyuns is reminiscent of a floral and hoppy IPA, enticing the senses with its inviting fragrance.
Enthusiasts report Funyuns to be the perfect companion for nights plagued by persistent aches and pains, offering a sleepy high and euphoric body effects that help alleviate discomfort and promote restful sleep. Whether unwinding with a familiar show or diving into a book, a dose of Funyuns ensures a night filled with relaxation and tranquility. Its buds, characterized by a squatty and short appearance with above-average density, often exhibit a deep shade of violet and a thick coat of trichomes, making them visually striking.
Prepare for a drowsy journey with Funyuns as its effects gradually envelop you in deep relaxation. Users may find themselves succumbing to a wave of yawns, stretching, and a longing for an empty bed. While the physical effects typically culminate in a blissful nap, accompanied by a strong bout of the munchies, this strain promises a serene experience for those seeking relief from the stresses of the day.
Strain Type: Indica
Lineage: [Sunset Sherbert] x [GMO]
Breeder: Original Breeder Unknown
Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Linalool, Humulene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Appetite Aid, Sedated
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Floral, Savory, Spicy, Earthy
Enthusiasts report Funyuns to be the perfect companion for nights plagued by persistent aches and pains, offering a sleepy high and euphoric body effects that help alleviate discomfort and promote restful sleep. Whether unwinding with a familiar show or diving into a book, a dose of Funyuns ensures a night filled with relaxation and tranquility. Its buds, characterized by a squatty and short appearance with above-average density, often exhibit a deep shade of violet and a thick coat of trichomes, making them visually striking.
Prepare for a drowsy journey with Funyuns as its effects gradually envelop you in deep relaxation. Users may find themselves succumbing to a wave of yawns, stretching, and a longing for an empty bed. While the physical effects typically culminate in a blissful nap, accompanied by a strong bout of the munchies, this strain promises a serene experience for those seeking relief from the stresses of the day.
Strain Type: Indica
Lineage: [Sunset Sherbert] x [GMO]
Breeder: Original Breeder Unknown
Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Linalool, Humulene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Appetite Aid, Sedated
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Floral, Savory, Spicy, Earthy
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
Notice a problem?Report this item