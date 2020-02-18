The Strain - This potent hybrid is a cross of Gorilla Glue and Mendo Breath. The buds are a deep, dark green, which are highlighted by orange and violet, and covered with trichome crystals.



Gassy Taffy users can expect to feel a full body buzz and an overall sense of euphoria. This is recommended for those suffering from depression and chronic pain.



The aroma is sweet and herbaceous.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: Gorilla Glue x Mendo Breath



Breeder: Lokey Farms, NB Gardens, and Swing the Sword



Primary Terpene Profile: Fuel, OG GAS, Chemy, Funk



Top Reported Strain Effects: full body buzz, euphoric



Top Report Strain Flavors: gassy, herbal, sweet



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.