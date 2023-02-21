Strain Description:



This potent hybrid is a cross of Gorilla Glue and Mendo Breath. The buds are a deep, dark green, which are highlighted by orange and violet, and covered with trichome crystals.



Gassy Taffy users can expect to feel a full body buzz and an overall sense of euphoria. This product can offer a ray of hope for those suffering from depression and chronic pain. This unique strain has the power to ease away worries, as it provides users with an overall sense of euphoria. Upon use, it releases a full-body buzz, one that relaxes and energizes at the same time. There's nothing else like it!



Not only can it help provide mental clarity, but its natural and potent properties help to lessen any physical pain and tension.



Gassy Taffy aroma fills the room, instantly sweetening the air with a delightful and herbaceous scent. Everyone turns their heads, searching for the source of this exotic fragrance. It's like a dreamy mix of candy and flowers — as if to suggest something far greater and beyond our ordinary understanding. The atmosphere changes and a gentle smile settles upon the faces of the people present.



For a moment, nothing else matters; this beautiful aroma will unite you in a timeless trance.



If you're looking for a way to lift your spirits and ease your pain, Gassy Taffy is your go-to solution!



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: Gorilla Glue x Mendo Breath



Breeder: Lokey Farms, NB Gardens, and Swing the Sword



Top Reported Strain Effects: euphoric, full body buzz



Top Report Strain Flavors: gassy, herbal, sweet

