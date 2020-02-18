The Strain - This potent hybrid is a cross of Gorilla Glue and Mendo Breath. The buds are a deep, dark green, which are highlighted by orange and violet, and covered with trichome crystals.



Gassy Taffy users can expect to feel a full body buzz and an overall sense of euphoria. This is recommended for those suffering from depression and chronic pain.



The aroma is sweet and herbaceous.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: Gorilla Glue x Mendo Breath



Breeder: Lokey Farms, NB Gardens, and Swing the Sword



Primary Terpene Profile: Fuel, OG GAS, Chemy, Funk



Top Reported Strain Effects: full body buzz, euphoric



Top Report Strain Flavors: gassy, herbal, sweet



The Process - We expertly hand trim the biggest and best, A-grade buds from the tops of our colas. Each glass jar contains no more than 7 buds, but more likely you will see 3 - 5 big nugs in each eighth sold. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our illicit growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.