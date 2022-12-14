The Strain - This potent hybrid is a cross of Gorilla Glue and Mendo Breath. The buds are a deep, dark green, which are highlighted by orange and violet, and covered with trichome crystals.



Gassy Taffy users can expect to feel a full body buzz and an overall sense of euphoria. This is recommended for those suffering from depression and chronic pain.



The aroma is sweet and herbaceous.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: Gorilla Glue x Mendo Breath



Breeder: Lokey Farms, NB Gardens, and Swing the Sword



Primary Terpene Profile: Fuel, OG GAS, Chemy, Funk



Top Reported Strain Effects: full body buzz, euphoric



Top Report Strain Flavors: gassy, herbal, sweet



The Pack - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram ILLICIT joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller .5g version and included five for every day of the workweek. Now, that’s the tea, sis.