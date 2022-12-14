About this product
The Strain - This potent hybrid is a cross of Gorilla Glue and Mendo Breath. The buds are a deep, dark green, which are highlighted by orange and violet, and covered with trichome crystals.
Gassy Taffy users can expect to feel a full body buzz and an overall sense of euphoria. This is recommended for those suffering from depression and chronic pain.
The aroma is sweet and herbaceous.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: Gorilla Glue x Mendo Breath
Breeder: Lokey Farms, NB Gardens, and Swing the Sword
Primary Terpene Profile: Fuel, OG GAS, Chemy, Funk
Top Reported Strain Effects: full body buzz, euphoric
Top Report Strain Flavors: gassy, herbal, sweet
The Pack - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram ILLICIT joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller .7g version and included five for every day of the workweek. Now, that’s the tea, sis.
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
State License(s)
CUL000019