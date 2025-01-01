The Strain - Gelato #33 is a hybrid strain crafted by master breeder collective Cookies Fam, resulting from the flavorful cross of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Much like the dessert it's named after, Gelato #33 offers a smooth and creamy experience that delights the senses. The strain is renowned for its complex flavor profile, combining sweet berry notes with earthy undertones and a hint of diesel, creating a taste that's both indulgent and refreshing.



The strain's primary terpene profile includes Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene, Humulene, and Linalool. Caryophyllene adds a spicy warmth that enhances the earthy aspects of the flavor. Myrcene brings forward musky sweetness, promoting a sense of relaxation. Limonene introduces a bright citrus zest that uplifts the mood, while Linalool contributes subtle floral notes for a well-rounded aroma. Humulene adds a touch of herbal nuance, completing the rich tapestry of flavors.



Gelato #33 is celebrated for its ability to induce feelings of relaxation, upliftment, and happiness. The euphoria-driven effects set in quickly, enveloping users in a carefree and energetic state. It's known to enhance social experiences, making conversations flow more easily and boosting confidence in group settings. Drawing from its parent genetics, the uplifting qualities of Sunset Sherbet and the balanced effects of Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies combine to create a harmonious experience that elevates the mood and soothes the mind.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [Sunset Sherbet] x [Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies]



Breeder: Cookie Fam



Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Humulene, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Uplifted, Happy



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Berry, Earthy, Diesel



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

