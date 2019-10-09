About this product

Strain Description - Gelato is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Gelato is a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, named in homage to its sweet aroma. Also known as Larry Bird, Gelato (#33) was first cultivated in Northern California's Bay Area and is derived from a deep bank of genetics created by the Cookie Family, the Sherbinskis family, and cultivator Mario Guzman. The cultivators parted ways following its creation, and the cultivator who possesses the most “stable version” of Gelato genetics is up for debate. Cookies cultivates a few phenotypes and descendants of the strain named Gelato #42, Dolce Gelato, and a sun-grown Gelato. Sherbinskis grows four stabilized Gelato phenotypes in its rotation as well: Gelato #41 (Bacio Gelato), Gelato #43 (Gello Gelato), Gelato #47 (Mochi Gelato), and Gelato #49 (Acai Berry Gelato). Per Sherbinskis, the #33 phenotype is no longer in cultivation.



The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Classy Carts is for those craving a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. Our Jupiter Ceramic cartridges provide continuous oil flow and saturation. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.