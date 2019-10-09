Illicit
Gelato Live Resin Cartridge
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Strain Description - Gelato is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Gelato is a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, named in homage to its sweet aroma. Also known as Larry Bird, Gelato (#33) was first cultivated in Northern California's Bay Area and is derived from a deep bank of genetics created by the Cookie Family, the Sherbinskis family, and cultivator Mario Guzman. The cultivators parted ways following its creation, and the cultivator who possesses the most “stable version” of Gelato genetics is up for debate. Cookies cultivates a few phenotypes and descendants of the strain named Gelato #42, Dolce Gelato, and a sun-grown Gelato. Sherbinskis grows four stabilized Gelato phenotypes in its rotation as well: Gelato #41 (Bacio Gelato), Gelato #43 (Gello Gelato), Gelato #47 (Mochi Gelato), and Gelato #49 (Acai Berry Gelato). Per Sherbinskis, the #33 phenotype is no longer in cultivation.
The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Classy Carts is for those craving a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. Our Jupiter Ceramic cartridges provide continuous oil flow and saturation. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.
Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
1,408 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
