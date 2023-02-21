About this product
Strain Description:
This strain produces relaxing affects you can feel through your body while your mind
retains focus. GMO Cookies is loved for its ability to relieve stress and aches without
total sedation, while featuring strong aromas like diesel, coffee, and fruit. GMO Cookies
is said to be the perfect choice for treating those suffering from conditions such as
chronic pain insomnia, inflammation, chronic fatigue, depression, and chronic stress.
Contrary to what you might think, GMO Cookies is not a genetically modified organism
but a cross between Chemdawg D and a GSC (formerly Girl Scout Cookies) Forum cut.
GMO Cookies is said to carry a flavor of garlic (G), mushroom (M), and onion (O) that
descends from its Chemdawg lineage. GMO Cookies is said to produce olive green buds
with bits of purple and orange blanketed by a mantle of trichomes.
Known for its super pungent aroma and heavily sedative high, GMO Cookies is a favorite
of indica lovers everywhere. This bud has a deliciously savory garlic flavor with a
pungent spicy exhale that stays on your tongue long after your final toke. The GMO
Cookies high is truly one to behold, with long-lasting effects that will have you flying
high and staying there for hours on end before you fade away into a deep and peaceful
sleep. You'll feel totally relaxed and lifted with a deep sense of relaxation that permeates
both mind and body with heavily sedative effects.
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: [Girl Scout Cookies] x [Chemdog]
Breeder: Mamiko Seeds
Primary Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, b-Caryophyllene, a-Humulene, b-
Myrcene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Uplifted
Top Report Strain Flavors: Earthy, Pungent, Diesel
This strain produces relaxing affects you can feel through your body while your mind
retains focus. GMO Cookies is loved for its ability to relieve stress and aches without
total sedation, while featuring strong aromas like diesel, coffee, and fruit. GMO Cookies
is said to be the perfect choice for treating those suffering from conditions such as
chronic pain insomnia, inflammation, chronic fatigue, depression, and chronic stress.
Contrary to what you might think, GMO Cookies is not a genetically modified organism
but a cross between Chemdawg D and a GSC (formerly Girl Scout Cookies) Forum cut.
GMO Cookies is said to carry a flavor of garlic (G), mushroom (M), and onion (O) that
descends from its Chemdawg lineage. GMO Cookies is said to produce olive green buds
with bits of purple and orange blanketed by a mantle of trichomes.
Known for its super pungent aroma and heavily sedative high, GMO Cookies is a favorite
of indica lovers everywhere. This bud has a deliciously savory garlic flavor with a
pungent spicy exhale that stays on your tongue long after your final toke. The GMO
Cookies high is truly one to behold, with long-lasting effects that will have you flying
high and staying there for hours on end before you fade away into a deep and peaceful
sleep. You'll feel totally relaxed and lifted with a deep sense of relaxation that permeates
both mind and body with heavily sedative effects.
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: [Girl Scout Cookies] x [Chemdog]
Breeder: Mamiko Seeds
Primary Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, b-Caryophyllene, a-Humulene, b-
Myrcene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Uplifted
Top Report Strain Flavors: Earthy, Pungent, Diesel
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
State License(s)
CUL000019