Strain Description:



This strain produces relaxing affects you can feel through your body while your mind

retains focus. GMO Cookies is loved for its ability to relieve stress and aches without

total sedation, while featuring strong aromas like diesel, coffee, and fruit. GMO Cookies

is said to be the perfect choice for treating those suffering from conditions such as

chronic pain insomnia, inflammation, chronic fatigue, depression, and chronic stress.



Contrary to what you might think, GMO Cookies is not a genetically modified organism

but a cross between Chemdawg D and a GSC (formerly Girl Scout Cookies) Forum cut.

GMO Cookies is said to carry a flavor of garlic (G), mushroom (M), and onion (O) that

descends from its Chemdawg lineage. GMO Cookies is said to produce olive green buds

with bits of purple and orange blanketed by a mantle of trichomes.



Known for its super pungent aroma and heavily sedative high, GMO Cookies is a favorite

of indica lovers everywhere. This bud has a deliciously savory garlic flavor with a

pungent spicy exhale that stays on your tongue long after your final toke. The GMO

Cookies high is truly one to behold, with long-lasting effects that will have you flying

high and staying there for hours on end before you fade away into a deep and peaceful

sleep. You'll feel totally relaxed and lifted with a deep sense of relaxation that permeates

both mind and body with heavily sedative effects.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Girl Scout Cookies] x [Chemdog]



Breeder: Mamiko Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, b-Caryophyllene, a-Humulene, b-

Myrcene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Uplifted



Top Report Strain Flavors: Earthy, Pungent, Diesel

