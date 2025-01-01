The Strain - GMO Cookies is a potent indica hybrid strain developed by Mamiko Seeds, born from the powerful cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Chemdog. Despite its name, GMO Cookies is not a genetically modified organism but a masterful blend of two legendary strains. This variety is celebrated for its unique flavor profile, featuring strong aromas of diesel, coffee, and fruit, with subtle hints of garlic, mushroom, and onion (GMO) inherited from its Chemdog lineage.

The strain's complex terpene profile includes Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Humulene, and Bisabolol, contributing to its distinctive flavors and effects. Limonene adds a touch of citrus that uplifts the senses, while Caryophyllene introduces spicy notes that enhance the earthy and pungent aroma. Myrcene brings musky and herbal undertones, promoting a sense of relaxation. Humulene adds subtle earthy and woody flavors, and Bisabolol imparts gentle floral hints that round out the overall taste experience. This harmonious combination results in an earthy, pungent flavor with diesel overtones that linger on the palate.

GMO Cookies is renowned for its deeply relaxing effects that envelop the body while allowing the mind to remain focused. Users often report feeling relaxed, happy, and uplifted, enjoying a long-lasting high that soothes both mind and body. Drawing from its Girl Scout Cookies lineage, it offers euphoric and uplifting sensations that enhance mood and promote happiness. The Chemdog heritage contributes to the potent body relaxation, providing a soothing experience without total sedation. This balanced blend makes GMO Cookies a favorite among those seeking mental clarity paired with physical tranquility.

Strain Type: Indica Hybrid

Lineage: [Girl Scout Cookies] x [Chemdog]

Breeder: Mamiko Seeds

Primary Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, b-Caryophyllene, a-Humulene, b-Myrcene

Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Uplifted

Top Reported Strain Flavors: Earthy, Pungent, Diesel

The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible.

