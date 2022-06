The Strain - This strain produces relaxing affects you can feel through your body while your mind retains focus. GMO Cookies is loved for its ability to relieve stress and aches without total sedation, while featuring strong aromas like diesel, coffee, and fruit. GMO Cookies is said to be the perfect choice for treating those suffering from conditions such as chronic pain insomnia, inflammation, chronic fatigue, depression, and chronic stress.



Contrary to what you might think, GMO Cookies is not a genetically modified organism but a cross between Chemdawg D and a GSC (formerly Girl Scout Cookies) Forum cut. GMO Cookies is said to carry a flavor of garlic (G), mushroom (M), and onion (O) that descends from its Chemdawg lineage. GMO Cookies is said to produce olive green buds with bits of purple and orange blanketed by a mantle of trichomes.



Known for its super pungent aroma and heavily sedative high, GMO Cookies is a favorite of indica-lovers everywhere. This bud has a deliciously savory garlic flavor with a pungent spicy exhale that stays on your tongue long after your final toke. The GMO Cookies high is truly one to behold, with long-lasting effects that will have you flying high and staying there for hours on end before you fade away into a deep and peaceful sleep. You'll feel totally relaxed and lifted with a deep sense of relaxation that permeates both mind and body with heavily sedative effects.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Girl Scout Cookies] x [Chemdog]



Breeder: Mamiko Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, b-Caryophyllene, a-Humulene, b-

Myrcene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Uplifted



Top Report Strain Flavors: Earthy, Pungent, Diesel



The Pack - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram illicit joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller .7g version and included 5 of them for every day of the workweek. Now, that’s the tea, sis.