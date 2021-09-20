About this product

Strain Description - GMO Cookies, (aka Garlic Cookies) is a powerful Indica marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg with GSC. This strain produces relaxing effects you can feel through your body while your mind retains focus. GMO Cookies is loved for its ability to relieve stress and aches without total sedation. GMO Cookies features aromas like diesel, coffee, and fruit. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain. Contrary to what you might think, GMO Cookies is not a genetically modified organism but a cross between Chemdawg D and a GSC (formerly Girl Scout Cookies) Forum cut. Also known as GMO or Garlic Cookies, GMO Cookies has been attributed to the breeder Mamiko Seeds, but this skunky phenotype has also been said to have been discovered by a breeder named skunkmasterflex. GMO Cookies is said to carry a flavor of garlic (G), mushroom (M), and onion (O) that descends from its Chemdawg lineage. GMO Cookies is said to produce olive green buds with bits of purple and orange blanketed by a mantle of trichomes.



The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Classy Carts is for those craving a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. Our Jupiter Ceramic cartridges provide continuous oil flow and saturation. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

