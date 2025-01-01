The Strain - Gorilla Pie is a perfectly balanced hybrid strain born from the exceptional cross of Gorilla Glue #4 and Jelly Pie. This unique blend offers a harmonious fusion of effects and flavors that cater to both indica and sativa enthusiasts. The high from Gorilla Pie begins a few minutes after consumption, filling the mind with an uplifting sense of happiness and ease. Users often report an intense euphoria accompanied by increased sociability and creativity, making it an excellent choice for social gatherings or artistic endeavors.



The flavor profile of Gorilla Pie is as delightful as its effects. It offers a super sweet and fruity grape pie taste, accented by hints of

black pepper and diesel on the exhale. The aroma mirrors this complexity, featuring a fruity berry overtone complemented by spicy herbs and a peppery, dank diesel finish. This rich palette of flavors is attributed to its primary terpene profile, which includes Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Terpineol. These terpenes contribute not only to its distinctive taste and smell but also enhance the overall experience by influencing its calming and uplifting effects.



Drawing from its parent genetics, Gorilla Pie inherits the euphoric and creative effects of Jelly Pie and the relaxing qualities of Gorilla Glue #4. Users may find themselves bursting into laughter, as the strain can induce a joyful and carefree mood. The combination of mental stimulation and physical relaxation provides a balanced experience that eases tension while keeping the mind engaged. Gorilla Pie is ideal for those seeking a strain that offers both a blissful cerebral high and a soothing body sensation, making it versatile for various occasions and times of day.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [Jelly Pie] x [Gorilla Glue #4]



Breeder: Original Breeder Unknown



Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Humulene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Blissful, Creative



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Diesel, Earthy, Cherry



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

read more