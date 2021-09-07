About this product

Strain Description - A potent cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Jelly Pie, let euphoria and happiness soak your existence without knocking you out. A true 50/50 hybrid. Don't expect to clean your house or fall asleep -- expect to enjoy life. Heavy limonene with some myrcene, pinene, trans-caryophyllene, and linalool as the dominant terpenes. A great mix for someone with heavy anxiety/stress. As with all new strains and batches, start slowly if you have a low tolerance -- this one is certainly powerful.



The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Classy Carts is for those craving a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. Our Jupiter Ceramic cartridges provide continuous oil flow and saturation. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.