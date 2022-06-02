The Strain - This Indica-leaning hybrid is a Grandiflora combination of Guava and Gelato. Grandi Guava creates an uplifted feeling, and is ideal for easing social anxiety and relaxing at the end of the day before going to sleep.



The aroma can be described as a classic combination of fruit and cheese. In this case, the fruity, tropical guava flavor pairs harmoniously with the sweet, creamy flavor reminiscent of blue cheese.



Grandi Guava buds are dark purple with flecks of green and are covered in glittering trichomes.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: Guava x Gelato



Breeder: Grandiflora



Primary Terpene Profile: b-caryophyllene, limonene, beta-myrcene



Top Reported Strain Effects: uplifted



Top Report Strain Flavors: fruity, blue cheese



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.