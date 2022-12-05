The Strain - This Indica-leaning hybrid is a Grandiflora combination of Guava and Gelato. Grandi Guava creates an uplifted feeling, and is ideal for easing social anxiety and relaxing at the end of the day before going to sleep.



The aroma can be described as a classic combination of fruit and cheese. In this case, the fruity, tropical guava flavor pairs harmoniously with the sweet, creamy flavor reminiscent of blue cheese.



Grandi Guava buds are dark purple with flecks of green and are covered in glittering trichomes.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: Guava x Gelato



Breeder: Grandiflora



Primary Terpene Profile: b-caryophyllene, limonene, beta-myrcene



Top Reported Strain Effects: uplifted



Top Report Strain Flavors: fruity, blue cheese



The Process - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram ILLICIT joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller 0.7g version and included 5 for every day of the workweek. Now, that’s the tea, sis.