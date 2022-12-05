About this product
The Strain - This Indica-leaning hybrid is a Grandiflora combination of Guava and Gelato. Grandi Guava creates an uplifted feeling, and is ideal for easing social anxiety and relaxing at the end of the day before going to sleep.
The aroma can be described as a classic combination of fruit and cheese. In this case, the fruity, tropical guava flavor pairs harmoniously with the sweet, creamy flavor reminiscent of blue cheese.
Grandi Guava buds are dark purple with flecks of green and are covered in glittering trichomes.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: Guava x Gelato
Breeder: Grandiflora
Primary Terpene Profile: b-caryophyllene, limonene, beta-myrcene
Top Reported Strain Effects: uplifted
Top Report Strain Flavors: fruity, blue cheese
The Process - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram ILLICIT joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller 0.7g version and included 5 for every day of the workweek. Now, that’s the tea, sis.
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
State License(s)
CUL000019