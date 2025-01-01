About this product
The Strain - Grape Creamsicle melds two dessert classics, Grape Pie and Wedding Crasher, into an indica-forward delight that tantalizes the palate and soothes the spirit. On the inhale, limonene sparkles with bright citrus zest, cutting through the sweet grape notes like a slice of sunshine. Myrcene then unfurls its earthy, musky warmth, weaving in rich undertones of juicy fruit. Caryophyllene adds a spicy edge that deepens the flavor, while humulene and nerolidol contribute subtle herbal and floral whispers, rounding out each puff with creamy smoothness.
As the effects take hold, limonene’s mood-boosting lift ushers in a sense of buoyant happiness, perfect for sharing laughs over movie marathons or adding zest to a laid-back game night. Myrcene’s calming embrace follows, gently coaxingbusy thoughts into a relaxed rhythm and inviting the body to unwind. Caryophyllene’s comforting spice, combined with humulene’s grounding earthiness, encourages a slow-motion ease that makes sinking into your favorite armchair feel like a triumph. Meanwhile, nerolidol’s delicate floral tones heighten sensory awareness, ideal for savoring music or diving into a cozy novel.
By the time the experience peaks, Grape Creamsicle leaves you wrapped in a mellow euphoria that’s equal parts restful and content. Whether you’re drifting into a peaceful evening or simply craving a mellow companion for creative daydreams, this strain serves up a dessert-inspired escape that satisfies both mind and mood.
Strain Type: Indica
Lineage: [Grape Pie] x [Wedding Crasher]
Breeder: True Leaf
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Humulene, Limonene, Nerolidol 2
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Peaceful, Sociable, Calm, Uplifted
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Sweet Grape, Creamy Vanilla, Citrus Zest, Earthy
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
