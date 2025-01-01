The Strain - Grape Creamsicle melds two dessert classics, Grape Pie and Wedding Crasher, into an indica-forward delight that tantalizes the palate and soothes the spirit. On the inhale, limonene sparkles with bright citrus zest, cutting through the sweet grape notes like a slice of sunshine. Myrcene then unfurls its earthy, musky warmth, weaving in rich undertones of juicy fruit. Caryophyllene adds a spicy edge that deepens the flavor, while humulene and nerolidol contribute subtle herbal and floral whispers, rounding out each puff with creamy smoothness.



As the effects take hold, limonene’s mood-boosting lift ushers in a sense of buoyant happiness, perfect for sharing laughs over movie marathons or adding zest to a laid-back game night. Myrcene’s calming embrace follows, gently coaxingbusy thoughts into a relaxed rhythm and inviting the body to unwind. Caryophyllene’s comforting spice, combined with humulene’s grounding earthiness, encourages a slow-motion ease that makes sinking into your favorite armchair feel like a triumph. Meanwhile, nerolidol’s delicate floral tones heighten sensory awareness, ideal for savoring music or diving into a cozy novel.



By the time the experience peaks, Grape Creamsicle leaves you wrapped in a mellow euphoria that’s equal parts restful and content. Whether you’re drifting into a peaceful evening or simply craving a mellow companion for creative daydreams, this strain serves up a dessert-inspired escape that satisfies both mind and mood.



Strain Type: Indica

Lineage: [Grape Pie] x [Wedding Crasher]

Breeder: True Leaf

Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Humulene, Limonene, Nerolidol 2

Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Peaceful, Sociable, Calm, Uplifted

Top Reported Strain Flavors: Sweet Grape, Creamy Vanilla, Citrus Zest, Earthy

