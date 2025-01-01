The Strain - Grape Runtz is a highly coveted indica hybrid crafted by Exotic Genetix, resulting from the exquisite cross of Greasy Grapes and Runtz. This exceptional strain stands out in the cannabis community for its rare and sought-after genetics, combining the vibrant flavors of Zkittlez, Gelato, and Grape Ape. Grape Runtz captivates enthusiasts with its irresistibly sweet and fruity profile, reminiscent of a bag of sugary candies, making every session a thorough sensory experience.



The flavor journey of Grape Runtz is a harmonious blend of sweet berry and tangy grape, perfectly balanced by subtle hints of citrus and spice. Its terpene profile, featuring Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool, Nerolidol 2, and Myrcene, enhances its complex taste, offering layers of fruity sweetness interwoven with earthy and spicy undertones. This rich combination not only tantalizes the taste buds but also contributes to the strain’s smooth and creamy smoke, ensuring a pleasurable and flavorful inhale and exhale every time.



When indulging in Grape Runtz, enthusiasts are greeted with a powerful and uplifting high that begins with a burst of cerebral euphoria, lifting the spirits and sparking creativity. This initial surge of happiness quickly evolves into a deeply relaxing body sensation, gently easing tension and promoting a state of calm contentment. The balanced effects make Grape Runtz an ideal choice for those looking to enhance their mood, unwind after a long day, or enjoy a creative burst without feeling overwhelmed. Whether you're socializing with friends or diving into a creative project, Grape Runtz offers a versatile and enjoyable experience that leaves a lasting impression.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Greasy Grapes] x [Runtz]



Breeder: Exotic Genetix



Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool, Nerolidol 2, Myrcene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Cerebral, Body High, Euphoria, Happy, Relaxing, Uplifting



Top Report Strain Flavors: Berry, Candy, Fruity, Grape, Earthy



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

read more