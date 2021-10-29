About this product
The high starts with a happy lift, filling your mind with a high-flying cerebral euphoria leaves you happy and unfocused. This state will quickly turn heady, leaving you soaring. At the same time, your body will begin to settle into a deeply relaxing state that has you feeling slightly couch-locked.
Grape Runtz is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as depression, headaches or migraines, chronic stress, muscle spasms or cramps and chronic pain. This bud has a sweet and fruity sugary berry candy flavor with a sour grape exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a sour citrusy candy overtone accented by sweet and spicy grapes. Grape Runtz buds have fluffy and fat grape-shaped bright neon green nugs with lots of thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny bright white crystal trichomes.
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: [Greasy Grapes] x [Runtz]
Breeder: Exotic Genetix
Primary Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, Linalool, alpha-Humulene, beta-Myrcene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Body High, Cerebral, Euphoria, Happy, Relaxing, Uplifting
Top Report Strain Flavors: Berry, Candy, Fruity, Grape, Spicy
The Process - This all-in-one CCELL pod and power supply is a great option for those on
the go. No need to charge a battery or figure out - just use the mouthpiece, inhale, and let this discreet device do the rest. And when you’re done, just toss it. We fill every disposable with the same high-quality BHO live resin as our half and full gram offerings.
Grape Runtz, also known as “Grape Runts,” is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a cross of Zkittles, Gelato, Grape Ape, and OG Kush. The effects of Grape Runtz are reported to be more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel hungry, sleepy, and giggly. Consumers find this strain ideal for late afternoon or evening enjoyment. The flavor of Grape Runtz is grape forward, pungent, and peppery. When smoked in large doses, this strain may cause some consumers to experience dry mouth, so it’s important to hydrate when smoking this strain. Grape Runtz is believed to be 20-23% THC and is most commonly found in flower form. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.
About this brand
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardens for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.