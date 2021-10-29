The Strain - A hyped Cookies family strain, Grape Runtz is a cross of Zkittlez, Gelato, & Grape Ape that is rare and sought-after. Celebrated for its incredibly fruity profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy, the strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is also noted for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming alongside a euphoric and elevating high that lasts for hours. This amazing cross is the perfect choice for any classic hybrid lover, with a high level of potency and totally powerful full-bodied effects.



The high starts with a happy lift, filling your mind with a high-flying cerebral euphoria leaves you happy and unfocused. This state will quickly turn heady, leaving you soaring. At the same time, your body will begin to settle into a deeply relaxing state that has you feeling slightly couch-locked.



Grape Runtz is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as depression, headaches or migraines, chronic stress, muscle spasms or cramps and chronic pain. This bud has a sweet and fruity sugary berry candy flavor with a sour grape exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a sour citrusy candy overtone accented by sweet and spicy grapes. Grape Runtz buds have fluffy and fat grape-shaped bright neon green nugs with lots of thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny bright white crystal trichomes.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Greasy Grapes] x [Runtz]



Breeder: Exotic Genetix



Primary Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, Linalool, alpha-Humulene, beta-Myrcene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Body High, Cerebral, Euphoria, Happy, Relaxing, Uplifting



Top Report Strain Flavors: Berry, Candy, Fruity, Grape, Spicy



The Process - This all-in-one CCELL pod and power supply is a great option for those on

the go. No need to charge a battery or figure out - just use the mouthpiece, inhale, and let this discreet device do the rest. And when you’re done, just toss it. We fill every disposable with the same high-quality BHO live resin as our half and full gram offerings.