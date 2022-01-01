The Strain - A hyped Cookies family strain, Grape Runtz is a cross of Zkittlez, Gelato, & Grape Ape that is rare and sought-after. Celebrated for its incredibly fruity profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy, the strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is also noted for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming alongside a euphoric and elevating high that lasts for hours. This amazing cross is the perfect choice for any classic hybrid lover, with a high level of potency and totally powerful full-bodied effects.



The high starts with a happy lift, filling your mind with a high-flying cerebral euphoria leaves you happy and unfocused. This state will quickly turn heady, leaving you soaring. At the same time, your body will begin to settle into a deeply relaxing state that has you feeling slightly couch-locked.



Grape Runtz is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as depression, headaches or migraines, chronic stress, muscle spasms or cramps and chronic pain. This bud has a sweet and fruity sugary berry candy flavor with a sour grape exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a sour citrusy candy overtone accented by sweet and spicy grapes. Grape Runtz buds have fluffy and fat grape-shaped bright neon green nugs with lots of thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny bright white crystal trichomes.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Greasy Grapes] x [Runtz]



Breeder: Exotic Genetix



Primary Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, Linalool, alpha-Humulene, beta-Myrcene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Body High, Cerebral, Euphoria, Happy, Relaxing, Uplifting



Top Report Strain Flavors: Berry, Candy, Fruity, Grape, Spicy



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a Jupiter cartridge. *All Jupiter products feature proprietary CCELL® technology. A 360˚ heating coil embedded in porous ceramic. Continuous oil flow and saturation. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.