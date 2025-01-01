About this product
The Strain: Dungeon Vault Genetics’ Grapezilla stomps onto the scene as a mighty indica born from Original Glue and Vino OG. With Myrcene leading the charge, expect a mellow, musky earthiness that gently settles the mind, while Pinene’s crisp pine notes sharpen focus and clarity. Caryophyllene adds a peppery warmth that gives each inhale a spicy kick, and Limonene brings a bright citrus twist that lifts the senses. Humulene rounds out the profile with subtle herbal undertones.
Upon first puff, sweet grape flavors surge forward, underscored by a low rumble of diesel funk inherited from its Glue parentage. Myrcene’s cozy musk weaves through that grape sweetness, while Pinene’s refreshing forest breeze cuts through the richness. Caryophyllene’s peppery spice and Limonene’s lemon-lime flair mingle on the exhale, leaving a complex aftertaste that invites another toke.
Grapezilla’s effects mirror its terpene tapestry: a gradual wave of calm that encourages deep relaxation and puts the body at ease. Pinene’s clarity helps keep the mind gently engaged, so you can dive into a good book, sink into your favorite playlist, or simply relish a quiet moment. Caryophyllene’s warm embrace and Myrcene’s soothing weight make sinking into the couch all but inevitable, yet Limonene’s lift ensures you never lose complete alertness - truly the apex of chill.
Strain Type: Indica
Lineage: [Original Glue] x [Vino OG]
Breeder: Dungeon Vault Genetics
Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Calm, Blissful, Uplifted, Euphoric
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Grape, Diesel, Earthy, Pine, Citrus
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
