The Flavor - Introducing Green Tea, a cannabis distillate vape that captures the serene essence of this beloved beverage in every draw. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this vape cartridge delivers a refreshing burst of green tea flavor that invigorates the senses and soothes the soul. With each inhale, experience the subtle bitterness of green tea leaves, perfectly balanced by delicate hints of earthiness and grassy notes. Picture yourself relaxing in a tranquil garden, surrounded by the calming aroma of freshly brewed green tea.

Upon exhale, savor the lingering sweetness that lingers on your palate, leaving you refreshed and rejuvenated. Whether you're seeking a moment of serenity or simply craving a unique flavor experience, Green Tea offers a vaping journey that's both calming and delightful. Elevate your senses with Green Tea and let its aromatic flavor transport you to a peaceful oasis of relaxation.



The Product - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Illicit Labs distillate is for those who crave a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating.

