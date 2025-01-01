The Flavor - Illicit’s Green Tea Distillate-Infused Prerolls transform the tranquil ritual of your favorite brew into a premium flower experience. Each joint blends top-shelf flower with our signature green tea distillate, uniting the gentle bitterness of freshly steeped leaves with subtle earthy undertones. From the first draw, hints of verdant grass and woodland herbs dance on the tongue, evoking a peaceful garden at dawn.



Caryophyllene lends a gentle, peppery warmth to the blend, while Limonene injects a crisp citrus spark that awakens the mind. Myrcene’s mellow musky tones then weave through the experience, smoothing out edges and creating depth. Together, these terpenes pave the way for clear focus. Thoughts sharpen and ideas flow, before melting into a quietly grounded calm that keeps you centered.



As the ritual unfolds, a subtle sweetness surfaces, reminiscent of that last sip of green tea mellowing on the tongue. Tasks feel more effortless, conversations flow with ease, and simple strolls gain a newfound tranquility. Reach for Green Tea prerolls when you seek a thoughtful lift and a soothing undercurrent of ease to carry you through your day.



The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.



Strain Type: Sativa

Top Reported Effects: Uplifted, Calm, Focused, Relaxed, Soothing

Top Reported Flavors: Rosy-Herbal, Floral Lavender, Zesty Citrus, Earthy

Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Geraniol, Linalool

read more