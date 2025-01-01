The Strain - Hibernate is a potent indica strain meticulously crafted by the master breeders at Greenpoint Seeds, born from the cross of Shut Eye and Stardawg. This unique blend brings together an impressive lineage that includes Fire OG, Bubba Kush, Alien Technology, Purple Kush, and Chemdog. Hibernate lives up to its name by offering deeply relaxing and soothing effects, making it an ideal choice for those seeking tranquility and restful sleep. Its terpene profile features Nerolidol 2, Limonene, Humulene, Myrcene, and Bisabolol, all contributing to its distinctive flavor and calming properties.



The flavor profile of Hibernate leans toward earthy and woody notes, complemented by hints of pine and a strong lemon peel accent. Limonene adds a citrusy zest that brightens the overall taste, while Myrcene and Humulene contribute to the strain's herbal and earthy undertones. Bisabolol introduces subtle floral nuances, enhancing the complexity of the flavor. The aroma is equally captivating, with variations that include lemon tones, cherry, rock candy, and the skunky essence characteristic of Stardawg.



Drawing from its rich genetic background, Hibernate offers a profoundly relaxing and euphoric experience. Users often report feelings of deep calmness and serenity, with a gentle wave of sleepiness that envelops both mind and body. The influence of Shut Eye provides intensely soothing effects, while Stardawg adds a touch of uplifting euphoria. This harmonious blend makes Hibernate an excellent choice for unwinding after a long day, promoting a peaceful state of mind and preparing for a restful night's sleep.



Strain Type: Indica



Lineage: [Shuteye] x [Stardawg]



Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds



Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, beta-Myrcene, alpha-

Bisabolol



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Earthy, Woody, Pine, Lemon



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

read more