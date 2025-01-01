The Flavor - Hushberry Distillate-Infused Smokos Prerolls capture the essence of fresh-baked blueberry muffins in an easy, ready-to-smoke format. Each preroll is infused with live resin distillate enriched by natural derived terpenes: myrcene for its gentle, musky calm; limonene’s bright citrus lift; caryophyllene’s warm spice; humulene’s woody depth; and bisabolol’s hint of floral sweetness. Together, they recreate the classic muffin aroma and flavor in a concentrated burst.



On first draw, you’ll notice limonene’s zesty tang mingling with a creamy vanilla backdrop, while bisabolol adds soft floral layers. As myrcene settles in, it brings a soothing sensation that still keeps the mind clear and alert. Caryophyllene and humulene follow with subtle spice and earth notes, rounding out a taste profile that’s rich yet balanced—perfect for those moments when you want to feel uplifted without losing focus.



By the end of your preroll, expect a gentle rise in mood alongside a sense of calm engagement—ideal for savoring a good book, sketching out ideas, or simply relaxing into a quiet evening. Hushberry wraps you in a comforting wave of blueberry richness and subtle spice, turning every draw into a serene escape of flavor and ease.



Top Reported Effects: Relaxed, Focused, Happy, Calm, Uplifted, Content

Top Reported Flavors: Blueberry Muffin, Creamy Vanilla, Sweet Dough

Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Bisabolol, Limonene

