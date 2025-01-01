About this product
The Flavor - Hushberry Distillate-Infused Smokos Prerolls capture the essence of fresh-baked blueberry muffins in an easy, ready-to-smoke format. Each preroll is infused with live resin distillate enriched by natural derived terpenes: myrcene for its gentle, musky calm; limonene’s bright citrus lift; caryophyllene’s warm spice; humulene’s woody depth; and bisabolol’s hint of floral sweetness. Together, they recreate the classic muffin aroma and flavor in a concentrated burst.
On first draw, you’ll notice limonene’s zesty tang mingling with a creamy vanilla backdrop, while bisabolol adds soft floral layers. As myrcene settles in, it brings a soothing sensation that still keeps the mind clear and alert. Caryophyllene and humulene follow with subtle spice and earth notes, rounding out a taste profile that’s rich yet balanced—perfect for those moments when you want to feel uplifted without losing focus.
By the end of your preroll, expect a gentle rise in mood alongside a sense of calm engagement—ideal for savoring a good book, sketching out ideas, or simply relaxing into a quiet evening. Hushberry wraps you in a comforting wave of blueberry richness and subtle spice, turning every draw into a serene escape of flavor and ease.
Top Reported Effects: Relaxed, Focused, Happy, Calm, Uplifted, Content
Top Reported Flavors: Blueberry Muffin, Creamy Vanilla, Sweet Dough
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Bisabolol, Limonene
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
