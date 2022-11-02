The Style: The ILLICIT Intros collection is a great way to ease into cannabis. Designed with products with a great high and rich terpene profile, but without the sky-high THC percentages that may otherwise induce an overwhelming first-time experience. We designed this line to aid first-time users, those who have not recently smoked, or those with a generally lower tolerance, as a way to evaluate and build their tolerance slowly to ensure their first experience is a memorable one. Start Slow with an Intro! *Comes in existing ILLICIT strains.



The Cartridge: Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.