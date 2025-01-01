The Flavor - Juicy Watermelon distillate-infused prerolls bring the succulent sweetness of sun-ripened melon straight to your fingertips. Each preroll is packed with premium flower and enriched with our signature 2:1 CBD:THC distillate, delivering a perfectly balanced uplift alongside a gentle body ease. From the first draw, you’ll taste the burst of juicy watermelon, its mouthwatering sweetness tempered by a hint of crisp citrus brightness.



Guided by a thoughtful terpene profile: limonene for a zesty dash of lemony lift, linalool’s soft floral calm, caryophyllene’s warm peppery hug, myrcene’s smooth, earthy ground, and humulene’s woody tones, this blend offers layers of flavor that evolve with every puff. The citrus notes sparkle on your tongue, while the earthy undertones keep the sweetness anchored, creating a well-rounded taste experience that feels both fresh and familiar.



As the effects settle in, a wave of mellow contentment washes over you, clearing away mental clutter and inviting a relaxed focus. Juicy Watermelon distillate-infused prerolls are your go-to for days when you crave a lighthearted escape and a gentle, refreshing boost.



The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.



Top Reported Effects: Uplifted, Clearheaded, Energized, Social, Calm, Mellow

Top Reported Flavors: Melon, Citrus, Floral, Earthy, Herbal, Lemon, Woody

Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Linalool, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Humulene

