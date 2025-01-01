The Flavor - Kansas City Krush distillate-infused prerolls deliver a hybrid of flavors somewhere between strains Tangie and Grandma's Sugar Cookies. With a vibrant and invigorating flavor profile, each cone is packed with premium flower infused with distillate, delivering an unmistakable burst of citrusy tang that melds seamlessly with warm, earthy undertones. As you draw in, notes of sun-ripe oranges and lemon peel dance across the tongue, giving way to a subtle backdrop of spicy dough that lingers pleasantly.



Beneath the initial citrus punch, limonene lends a sunny uplift that sparks the senses, while caryophyllene’s spicy warmth grounds the experience with a gentle peppery bite. Myrcene’s mellow musk smooths out each pull, creating a balanced harmony where brightness and depth coexist. Pinene adds a sprinkling of earthy pine freshness that cuts through the sweetness, and humulene brings a hint of herbal complexity, rounding out the profile with a refined, nuanced finish.



As the effects settle in, a wave of calm focus takes hold: an inviting mental clarity paired with a relaxed body ease. You’ll find yourself gently buoyed by a contented uplift, perfect for lingering conversations, moments of creative flow, or simply sinking into a laid-back evening ritual. Kansas City Krush distillate-infused prerolls transform any pause into a flavorful journey of citrus bliss and serene tranquility.



The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.



Strain Type: Indica

Top Reported Effects: Peaceful, Relaxed, Calm, Creative, Serene, Focused

Top Reported Flavors: Citrus, Earthy, Tangy, Earthy, Lemon, Herbal, Tangy

Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, Pinene, Humulene

