The Flavor - KC Krush, from Illicit’s Classy Cart series, invites you to elevate your vaping experience with a tantalizing blend that perfectly balances zesty citrus and earthy undertones. A hybrid of flavors somewhere between strains Tangie and Grandma's Sugar Cookies, KC crush offers a vibrant and invigorating flavor profile that dances on the palate. Delivering a symphony of sweet and sour notes, reminiscent of a lively summer day, each puff becomes a refreshing escape into a world of fresh tastes.



The essence of KC Krush is brought to life by its rich terpene profile, featuring Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Limonene. Limonene infuses the vape with bright citrus zest, enhancing the overall tangy flavor, while Caryophyllene adds a subtle spicy warmth that deepens the earthy base. Myrcene provides a smooth, mellow undertone, ensuring that the flavors are well-rounded and satisfying. This intricate combination creates a flavorful experience that is both crisp and enduring, making KC Krush a standout choice for flavor enthusiasts.



Indulging in KC Krush leads to a peaceful and relaxed state of mind, perfect for embracing moments of calm and reflection. The gentle uplift in mood encourages a sense of happiness and contentment, ideal for enjoying a quiet evening with friends or diving into creative projects. As the effects settle, a soothing relaxation envelops your body, easing away the day's tensions and fostering a serene sense of well-being. Let KC Krush be your companion for joyful relaxation and inspired tranquility, enhancing your day with every flavorful inhale.



Top Reported Effects: Peaceful, Relaxed, Calm, Creative

Top Reported Flavors: Citrus, Earthy, Tangy

Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene



The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. ILLICIT Sciences distillate is for those that crave a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating.

