KC Kush 1g Flower

by ILLICIT
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of KC Kush 1g Flower

About this product

This indica-dominant strain is calming, great for aches and pains, creating some yummy
dishes in the kitchen and a restful night of sleep. Some great notes of earth and pine create a strong and delightful aromatic experience. You will def be returning for some Kansas City Kush.

Kosher Kush won 1st Indica at the 2010 and 2011 High Times Cannabis Cups. Beyond
its reported origins as a clone-only variety from Los Angeles, the lineage of this rumored
“100% Indica” strain remains a mystery.

Many smokers have reported relief from depression. The strain will allow your body to
transcend into a state of serenity, thereby draining your mind of all worries. Many smokers have reported to have had a peaceful sleep after smoking Kosher Kush.

Strain Type: Indica Hybrid

Lineage: [Kosher Dog] x [Stardawg] (Reported)

Breeder: DNA Genetics

Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Humulene, Linalool

Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy

Top Report Strain Flavors: Citrus, Orange, Sweet

About this brand

Logo for the brand ILLICIT
ILLICIT
Shop products
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.

ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:

WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.

License(s)

  • MO, US: CUL000019
