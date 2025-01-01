The Strain - KC Kush, also known as Kosher Kush, is an indica-dominant hybrid strain developed by DNA Genetics, reportedly born from the cross of Kosher Dog and Stardawg. This unique blend combines the calming effects of an indica with the subtle uplifting qualities of a sativa, offering a well-rounded experience ideal for relaxation and tranquility. KC Kush is known for its ability to ease the mind and soothe the body, making it a perfect choice for unwinding after a long day or settling in for a restful night's sleep.



The flavor profile of KC Kush is a delightful mix of citrus, orange, and sweet notes. Its primary terpene profile includes Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Terpineol, all contributing to its aromatic and flavorful characteristics. Myrcene imparts earthy undertones and promotes relaxation, while Limonene adds a bright citrus zest that uplifts the senses. Caryophyllene introduces a subtle spicy hint, Linalool brings a floral sweetness, and Terpineol offers a pleasant herbal aroma, rounding out the strain's complex taste.



Users often report feeling relaxed, sleepy, and happy after enjoying KC Kush. Drawing from its Kosher Dog lineage, the strain provides a deep sense of calm and contentment. The Stardawg genetics contribute a gentle uplift in mood, fostering feelings of happiness and well-being. This harmonious blend of effects allows for physical relaxation without overwhelming sedation, making KC Kush an ideal companion for those seeking peace and positivity in their cannabis experience.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Kosher Dog] x [Stardawg] (Reported)



Breeder: DNA Genetics



Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Humulene, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Citrus, Orange, Sweet



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

