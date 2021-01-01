About this product

Strain Description: This Indica-dominant strain is calming, great for aches and pains, creating some yummy dishes in the kitchen and a restful night of sleep. Some great notes of earth and pine create a strong and delightful aromatic experience. You will def be returning for some Kansas City Kush. Kosher Kush won 1st Indica at the 2010 and 2011 High Times Cannabis Cups. Beyond its reported origins as a clone-only variety from Los Angeles, the lineage of this rumored “100% Indica” strain remains a mystery.



The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Classy Carts is for those craving a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. Our Jupiter Ceramic cartridges provide continuous oil flow and saturation. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

