About this product
The Flavor - Lemon Drop invites you to savor the essence of a sun-soaked summer with every inhale. This premium cannabis-infused distillate vape cartridge captures the perfect balance of sour and sweet, reminiscent of a freshly picked ripe lemon. The invigorating aroma of sharp, juicy citrus mingles with delightful candy undertones, creating a tantalizing scent that awakens the senses and sets the stage for a memorable experience.
The flavor profile of Lemon Drop is a vibrant celebration of citrusy brilliance. Each puff delivers a burst of zesty lemon paired with the sugary sweetness of your favorite candies, creating a mouth-puckering sensation that is both refreshing and indulgent. Enhanced by its terpene trio—Limonene, Pinene, and Terpinene—this vape cartridge offers layers of complexity. Limonene provides a bright citrus zest that uplifts the palate, while Pinene adds a subtle piney undertone for depth. Terpinene contributes a floral and herbal nuance, ensuring a smooth and well-rounded flavor journey that delights with every draw.
Experience a surge of energized inspiration with Lemon Drop, perfect for moments when you seek a creative spark or a boost of positivity. The uplifting effects invigorate the mind, fostering a sense of motivation and enthusiasm that enhances productivity and creative pursuits. Whether you're diving into an artistic project, enjoying a lively conversation, or embracing a day of exploration, Lemon Drop delivers a vibrant and uplifting high that keeps you inspired and engaged. Let Lemon Drop elevate your mood and ignite your creativity, making every moment brighter.
Top Reported Effects: Energized, Inspired
Top Reported Flavors: Lemon, Candy, Citrus, Sweet, Floral
Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Pinene, Terpinene
The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. ILLICIT Sciences distillate is for those that crave a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating.
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
