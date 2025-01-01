The Flavor - Lemon Drop invites you to savor the essence of a sun-soaked summer with every inhale. This premium cannabis-infused distillate vape cartridge captures the perfect balance of sour and sweet, reminiscent of a freshly picked ripe lemon. The invigorating aroma of sharp, juicy citrus mingles with delightful candy undertones, creating a tantalizing scent that awakens the senses and sets the stage for a memorable experience.



The flavor profile of Lemon Drop is a vibrant celebration of citrusy brilliance. Each puff delivers a burst of zesty lemon paired with the sugary sweetness of your favorite candies, creating a mouth-puckering sensation that is both refreshing and indulgent. Enhanced by its terpene trio—Limonene, Pinene, and Terpinene—this vape cartridge offers layers of complexity. Limonene provides a bright citrus zest that uplifts the palate, while Pinene adds a subtle piney undertone for depth. Terpinene contributes a floral and herbal nuance, ensuring a smooth and well-rounded flavor journey that delights with every draw.



Experience a surge of energized inspiration with Lemon Drop, perfect for moments when you seek a creative spark or a boost of positivity. The uplifting effects invigorate the mind, fostering a sense of motivation and enthusiasm that enhances productivity and creative pursuits. Whether you're diving into an artistic project, enjoying a lively conversation, or embracing a day of exploration, Lemon Drop delivers a vibrant and uplifting high that keeps you inspired and engaged. Let Lemon Drop elevate your mood and ignite your creativity, making every moment brighter.



Top Reported Effects: Energized, Inspired



Top Reported Flavors: Lemon, Candy, Citrus, Sweet, Floral



Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Pinene, Terpinene



The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. ILLICIT Sciences distillate is for those that crave a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating.

