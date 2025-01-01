About this product
The Flavor - Lemon Drop distillate-infused prerolls combine premium cannabis flower with our potent citrus distillate for an experience that captures sun-ripened lemons in every puff. The infusion brings forward sharp, juicy lemon notes balanced by soft candy sweetness, creating a bright flavor that awakens the palate. From the first inhale, you’ll notice the invigorating tang of fresh citrus peel, followed by a smooth transition into mellow herbal nuances.
The terpene profile, dominated by Limonene, Pinene, Terpinene, Terpinolene, and Eucalyptol, adds depth to the taste and effects. Limonene delivers that signature zesty pop, while Pinene contributes a crisp piney backdrop. Terpinene introduces gentle floral undertones, Terpinolene lends a hint of spice-driven creativity, and Eucalyptol rounds things out with a cool, minty finish. Together, they craft a layered flavor journey that dances between bright citrus and subtle herbal complexity.
As the effects unfold, Lemon Drop brings a surge of invigorated focus and inspired energy that keeps you alert without feeling frenetic. Thoughts sharpen, motivation flows, and a soft sense of uplift settles in, making it easy to tackle tasks, spark conversation, or enjoy a moment of light-hearted clarity. When you need a burst of positivity and mental clarity, Lemon Drop prerolls stand ready to enliven your day.
The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Top Reported Effects: Energized, Inspired, Creative Spark, Cerebral Uplift, Focused
Top Reported Flavors: Lemon Candy, Candy, Tangy Citrus Burst, Sweet, Floral
Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Pinene, Terpinene, Terpinolene, Eucalyptol
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
Notice a problem?Report this item