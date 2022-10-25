Our live rosin is extracted through a completely solventless process in which we use ice water and agitation to separate the trichomes into hash. Then, we apply low heat and gentle pressure to make the live rosin, creating a full-spectrum, supremely flavorful product. By preserving the array of cannabinoids and terpenes of the cannabis plant and judiciously translating it into live rosin, we retain the full symphony of notes that are in the flower at the moment it is harvested.



Live Rosin TPK Vape Carts are made with 100% pure fresh frozen cannabis rosin and contain no additives or fillers. Our rosin carts are made with the same great detail as our concentrates. We take our cold cured badder and apply heat and time to develop the best consistency for vaping in our full ceramic TPK cartridges making them a great option for those who are looking for a pure, potent cannabis experience. We recommend to treat ILLICIT Live Rosin Carts as you would a fine wine or aged bourbon...sipped. Please use a battery within 2.0v - 2.5v and draw slowly to enjoy the full terpene-rich flavor of our Live Rosin.