The Strain - Lucky 7s is an exquisite hybrid strain expertly cultivated by Greenpoint Seeds, born from the esteemed cross of Lucky Charms and Stardawg. This remarkable blend merges the sweet, fruity essence of Cherry Pie with the rich, earthy undertones of Girl Scout Cookies, resulting in a harmonious and captivating cannabis experience. Lucky 7s stands out for its complex aroma, where earthy notes intertwine with vibrant hints of pine and tropical fruits, creating an inviting and memorable scent profile.



The flavor journey of Lucky 7s is a delightful interplay of sweetness and freshness. Each inhale offers a burst of fruity sweetness, reminiscent of ripe berries and tropical mango, perfectly balanced by a subtle piney undertone. This sophisticated taste is enhanced by its rich terpene profile, which includes Caryophyllene, Nerolidol 2, Limonene, Myrcene, and Humulene. Caryophyllene adds a touch of spice, while Limonene introduces a bright citrus zest that uplifts the palate. Myrcene and Humulene contribute earthy and herbal nuances, rounding out the flavor with depth and complexity that keeps each puff enjoyable and satisfying.



When indulging in Lucky 7s, users experience a balanced and uplifting high that seamlessly blends mental stimulation with physical relaxation. The initial surge of euphoria elevates the mood, fostering a sense of happiness and creative clarity that inspires thoughtful conversation and artistic pursuits. As the high progresses, a gentle body relaxation sets in, soothing tension and promoting a state of calm contentment. This dual effect ensures that Lucky 7s is versatile enough to enhance both active daytime activities and serene evening moments, providing a fulfilling and joyful cannabis experience that resonates deeply with both novice and seasoned enthusiasts.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [Lucky Charms] x [Stardawg]



Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Nerolidol 2, Limonene, Myrcene, Humulene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Body High, Uplifted, Cerebral, Euphoric, Calm



Top Report Strain Flavors: Fruity, Pine, Sweet, Tropical, Earthy



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

