The Strain - MAC Dawg is a premium cannabis strain with an iconic pedigree. This hybrid brings together the famed Miracle Alien Cookies (MAC 1) and Stardawg—two elite cultivars known for producing some of the finest cannabis on the market. MAC Dawg combines the best traits of both parents, offering extreme resin production, exotic flavor, and exceptionally potent effects. This strain takes the classic Stardawg to new heights, delivering unmatched bag appeal that is sure to turn heads.



MAC Dawg brings together the sweet-and-sour aroma of MAC 1 with the funky fragrance of Stardawg, creating a complex terpene profile that is one of a kind. This variety smells of ripe lemon and cherry, mixed with pungent notes of skunk and petrol.



The strain is rich in terpenes and flavonoids and offers a robust flavor not easily forgotten. This exceptional strain delights the senses with notes of citrus, cheese, and cherries, coupled with savory flavors of diesel and pine. Its complex flavor pairs nicely with a cup of coffee or a glass of wine.



Like its parents, MAC Dawg provides a stimulating but balanced high that awakens the mind and soothes the body. This potent strain delivers a wave of bliss that typically leaves users feeling happy and stress-free. MAC Dawg may also help to reduce general discomfort and boost the appetite.



Strain Type: Sativa Dominant Hybrid



Lineage: [MAC 1] x [Stardawg]



Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds



Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, alpha-Humulene, beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Focused, Euphoric, Giggly, Happy



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Citrus, Spicy/Herbal, Pepper, Citrus, Lime



