The Strain: Max AC stands as a pinnacle of hybrid ingenuity, brought to life by Greenpoint Genetics through an inspired cross of MAC 1 and Animal Cookies. This strain captures the essence of two powerhouse genetics, blending the resin-rich, robust character of MAC 1 with the flavor-forward, distinctive profile of Animal Cookies. The result is a hybrid that delivers a compelling fusion of clear headed euphoria and soothing physical calm, tailored for those seeking both mental spark and grounded relaxation.



The flavor profile of Max AC is a journey in complexity and depth. It opens with a bright citrus burst provided by limonene, delivering an immediate zing that awakens the senses. The spicy, peppery nuances of caryophyllene interlace with the rich, earthy foundation of myrcene and humulene, creating a multi-layered taste that is both robust and satisfying. Bisabolol rounds out the experience with subtle floral hints, adding an elegant softness that completes the symphony of flavors. The result is an immersive, gourmet experience that dances between tangy citrus, spicy earthiness, and delicate floral sweetness.



As the high unfolds, Max AC sets the stage for a state of inspired focus and tranquil contentment. The initial rush sparks an elevated mood, fueling creative thoughts and a sense of invigorated drive ideal for sketching out new ideas or engaging in reflective planning. Gradually, a soothing calm pervades the body, nurturing a feeling of quiet satisfaction and mental clarity. Max AC's dynamic progression from an energizing lift to a serene, grounding calm invites you to embrace an active, yet reflective state, transforming your day into an exploration of both creative vibrancy and peaceful repose.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [Mac 1] x [Animal Cookies]



Breeder: Greenpoint Genetics



Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene, Myrcene, Bisabolol



Top Reported Strain Effects: Calm, Contented, Motivated, Uplifted, Peaceful



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Citrus, Creamy, Spicy, Earthy, Herbal, Floral



The Product: No need to charge a battery or figure out - just use the mouthpiece, inhale, and let this discreet device do the rest. And when you’re done, just toss it.

