About this product
The Flavor - Illicit’s Mojito Distillate-Infused Prerolls bring the vibrant spirit of your favorite cocktail to premium flower. Each cone is blended with our signature Mojito distillate, marrying the tart zing of lime with a crisp wave of garden-fresh mint. On the first draw, lively citrus notes spark across your palate, then give way to a cooling whisper of mint that feels like a breeze off the ocean. It’s a refreshingly bright take on the classic, designed to awaken your senses without feeling heavy.
Beneath the playful interplay of flavors lies a carefully tuned terpene ensemble. Limonene adds its trademark citrus surge, lifting mood and sharpening focus. Caryophyllene lends a subtle peppery warmth that grounds the experience, while Myrcene’s gentle musk weaves in mellow undertones. Linalool offers a floral-tinged calm, softening the mind, and Pinene’s piney clarity keeps thoughts crisp and alert. Together, these compounds guide you from an energetic spark into a smooth, centered calm.
As the last ember fades, a light sweetness lingers - like the final sip of a perfect Mojito - leaving you refreshed and quietly buoyant. Tasks feel more approachable, conversations take on an easy flow, and even a short stroll can feel like an adventure. Choose Mojito prerolls when you want a burst of uplifting energy that settles into steady, serene momentum.
The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.
Strain Type: Sativa
Top Reported Effects: Refreshing, Creative, Focused, Energetic, Uplifted
Top Reported Flavors: Lime, Mint, Citrus, Sweet, Herbal, Tropical
Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, Pinene
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
