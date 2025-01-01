The Flavor - Illicit’s Mojito Distillate-Infused Prerolls bring the vibrant spirit of your favorite cocktail to premium flower. Each cone is blended with our signature Mojito distillate, marrying the tart zing of lime with a crisp wave of garden-fresh mint. On the first draw, lively citrus notes spark across your palate, then give way to a cooling whisper of mint that feels like a breeze off the ocean. It’s a refreshingly bright take on the classic, designed to awaken your senses without feeling heavy.



Beneath the playful interplay of flavors lies a carefully tuned terpene ensemble. Limonene adds its trademark citrus surge, lifting mood and sharpening focus. Caryophyllene lends a subtle peppery warmth that grounds the experience, while Myrcene’s gentle musk weaves in mellow undertones. Linalool offers a floral-tinged calm, softening the mind, and Pinene’s piney clarity keeps thoughts crisp and alert. Together, these compounds guide you from an energetic spark into a smooth, centered calm.



As the last ember fades, a light sweetness lingers - like the final sip of a perfect Mojito - leaving you refreshed and quietly buoyant. Tasks feel more approachable, conversations take on an easy flow, and even a short stroll can feel like an adventure. Choose Mojito prerolls when you want a burst of uplifting energy that settles into steady, serene momentum.



The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.



Strain Type: Sativa

Top Reported Effects: Refreshing, Creative, Focused, Energetic, Uplifted

Top Reported Flavors: Lime, Mint, Citrus, Sweet, Herbal, Tropical

Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, Pinene

read more