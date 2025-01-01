About this product
Indulge in the newest creation from Illicit: Movie Popcorn, a soft caramel flavor that brings the joy of classic cinema snacks straight to your taste buds. Each piece is a perfect blend of buttery sweetness and a subtle, savory popcorn finish, delivering a comforting treat that captures the essence of movie night. The smooth caramel melts effortlessly in your mouth, leaving behind a delicate, satisfying flavor that’s both familiar and exciting.
At Illicit, our skilled confectionary artisans at Illicit Labs have perfected the art of creating a soft caramel that strikes the ideal balance between sweetness and a touch of salt. This unique creation is crafted with precision, ensuring that every bite is a little moment of indulgence. With its light yet rich profile, Movie Popcorn brings a new twist to your snacking experience.
Made with the finest ingredients, Movie Popcorn offers a decadent way to treat yourself during those special moments. The buttery, sweet flavor transports you to a world of nostalgia while satisfying your cravings. It’s a perfect snack for relaxing, enjoying a movie, or simply adding a touch of sweetness to your day.
At Illicit, our skilled confectionary artisans at Illicit Labs have perfected the art of creating a soft caramel that strikes the ideal balance between sweetness and a touch of salt. This unique creation is crafted with precision, ensuring that every bite is a little moment of indulgence. With its light yet rich profile, Movie Popcorn brings a new twist to your snacking experience.
Made with the finest ingredients, Movie Popcorn offers a decadent way to treat yourself during those special moments. The buttery, sweet flavor transports you to a world of nostalgia while satisfying your cravings. It's a perfect snack for relaxing, enjoying a movie, or simply adding a touch of sweetness to your day.
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
