About this product
The Flavor - Ocean Blue distillate-infused prerolls capture the spirit of an island breeze in a premium preroll, infusing top-shelf flower with exotic distillate notes of pineapple, coconut, mango, and bright citrus. From the first draw, you’ll taste a juicy pineapple burst wrapped in creamy coconut undertones, followed by a tropical mango sweetness and a zesty lemon-lime finish. This layered combination creates a sunlit flavor journey that feels like sipping a fruit cocktail on the shore.
The terpene lineup, featuring Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene, Pinene, and Bisabolol, shapes both taste and effect. Caryophyllene adds a warm, peppery edge that soothes the senses, while Myrcene brings out a mellow, musky depth for gentle relaxation. Limonene’s uplifting citrus spark brightens the experience, Pinene injects a clear, pine-fresh focus, and Bisabolol rounds things out with a soft floral calm. Together, they form a complex yet harmonious profile that invigorates without overpowering.
As the experience unfolds, Ocean Blue delivers a light, buzzy lift that encourages easy conversation and shared laughter without pulling you under. Minds feel clear, social energy flows freely, and a relaxed body buzz keeps you grounded. Whether you’re swapping stories around a bonfire or strolling along the water’s edge, Ocean Blue distillate-infused prerolls offer a balanced island escape in every puff.
The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Top Reported Effects: Gentle Body Buzz, Sociable, Clarity, Lighthearted, Focused
Top Reported Flavors: Pineapple, Coconut, Mango, Citrus, Tropical, Lemon
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene, Pinene, Bisabolol
The terpene lineup, featuring Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene, Pinene, and Bisabolol, shapes both taste and effect. Caryophyllene adds a warm, peppery edge that soothes the senses, while Myrcene brings out a mellow, musky depth for gentle relaxation. Limonene’s uplifting citrus spark brightens the experience, Pinene injects a clear, pine-fresh focus, and Bisabolol rounds things out with a soft floral calm. Together, they form a complex yet harmonious profile that invigorates without overpowering.
As the experience unfolds, Ocean Blue delivers a light, buzzy lift that encourages easy conversation and shared laughter without pulling you under. Minds feel clear, social energy flows freely, and a relaxed body buzz keeps you grounded. Whether you’re swapping stories around a bonfire or strolling along the water’s edge, Ocean Blue distillate-infused prerolls offer a balanced island escape in every puff.
The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Top Reported Effects: Gentle Body Buzz, Sociable, Clarity, Lighthearted, Focused
Top Reported Flavors: Pineapple, Coconut, Mango, Citrus, Tropical, Lemon
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene, Pinene, Bisabolol
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
The Flavor - Ocean Blue distillate-infused prerolls capture the spirit of an island breeze in a premium preroll, infusing top-shelf flower with exotic distillate notes of pineapple, coconut, mango, and bright citrus. From the first draw, you’ll taste a juicy pineapple burst wrapped in creamy coconut undertones, followed by a tropical mango sweetness and a zesty lemon-lime finish. This layered combination creates a sunlit flavor journey that feels like sipping a fruit cocktail on the shore.
The terpene lineup, featuring Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene, Pinene, and Bisabolol, shapes both taste and effect. Caryophyllene adds a warm, peppery edge that soothes the senses, while Myrcene brings out a mellow, musky depth for gentle relaxation. Limonene’s uplifting citrus spark brightens the experience, Pinene injects a clear, pine-fresh focus, and Bisabolol rounds things out with a soft floral calm. Together, they form a complex yet harmonious profile that invigorates without overpowering.
As the experience unfolds, Ocean Blue delivers a light, buzzy lift that encourages easy conversation and shared laughter without pulling you under. Minds feel clear, social energy flows freely, and a relaxed body buzz keeps you grounded. Whether you’re swapping stories around a bonfire or strolling along the water’s edge, Ocean Blue distillate-infused prerolls offer a balanced island escape in every puff.
The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Top Reported Effects: Gentle Body Buzz, Sociable, Clarity, Lighthearted, Focused
Top Reported Flavors: Pineapple, Coconut, Mango, Citrus, Tropical, Lemon
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene, Pinene, Bisabolol
The terpene lineup, featuring Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene, Pinene, and Bisabolol, shapes both taste and effect. Caryophyllene adds a warm, peppery edge that soothes the senses, while Myrcene brings out a mellow, musky depth for gentle relaxation. Limonene’s uplifting citrus spark brightens the experience, Pinene injects a clear, pine-fresh focus, and Bisabolol rounds things out with a soft floral calm. Together, they form a complex yet harmonious profile that invigorates without overpowering.
As the experience unfolds, Ocean Blue delivers a light, buzzy lift that encourages easy conversation and shared laughter without pulling you under. Minds feel clear, social energy flows freely, and a relaxed body buzz keeps you grounded. Whether you’re swapping stories around a bonfire or strolling along the water’s edge, Ocean Blue distillate-infused prerolls offer a balanced island escape in every puff.
The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Top Reported Effects: Gentle Body Buzz, Sociable, Clarity, Lighthearted, Focused
Top Reported Flavors: Pineapple, Coconut, Mango, Citrus, Tropical, Lemon
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene, Pinene, Bisabolol
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
Notice a problem?Report this item