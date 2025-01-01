The Flavor - Ocean Blue distillate-infused prerolls capture the spirit of an island breeze in a premium preroll, infusing top-shelf flower with exotic distillate notes of pineapple, coconut, mango, and bright citrus. From the first draw, you’ll taste a juicy pineapple burst wrapped in creamy coconut undertones, followed by a tropical mango sweetness and a zesty lemon-lime finish. This layered combination creates a sunlit flavor journey that feels like sipping a fruit cocktail on the shore.



The terpene lineup, featuring Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene, Pinene, and Bisabolol, shapes both taste and effect. Caryophyllene adds a warm, peppery edge that soothes the senses, while Myrcene brings out a mellow, musky depth for gentle relaxation. Limonene’s uplifting citrus spark brightens the experience, Pinene injects a clear, pine-fresh focus, and Bisabolol rounds things out with a soft floral calm. Together, they form a complex yet harmonious profile that invigorates without overpowering.



As the experience unfolds, Ocean Blue delivers a light, buzzy lift that encourages easy conversation and shared laughter without pulling you under. Minds feel clear, social energy flows freely, and a relaxed body buzz keeps you grounded. Whether you’re swapping stories around a bonfire or strolling along the water’s edge, Ocean Blue distillate-infused prerolls offer a balanced island escape in every puff.



The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Top Reported Effects: Gentle Body Buzz, Sociable, Clarity, Lighthearted, Focused

Top Reported Flavors: Pineapple, Coconut, Mango, Citrus, Tropical, Lemon

Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene, Pinene, Bisabolol

