The Strain - This sativa-dominant hybrid is a combination of Orange Juice and Girl Scout Cookies. The buds are flecked with light green and frost.



This strain has been reported to ease symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression, perfect for alone time or spending time with others.



Orange Eruption will bring you to a state of clear-headed calm, perfect for when you have a list of things to take care of at home. The uplifting aroma of citrus adds to the feeling of ease.



Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid



Lineage: Orange Juice x Girl Scout Cookies



Breeder: Mirayo by Santana



Primary Terpene Profile: terpinolene



Top Reported Strain Effects: calming, cerebral



Top Report Strain Flavors: citrus



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.