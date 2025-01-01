The Flavor - Orange Tsunami Distillate-Infused Prerolls unleash a rush of sun-fresh citrus with every draw. Each joint is rolled with premium flower and infused with our Orange Tsunami distillate, capturing the tangy sweetness of just-peeled oranges. On the inhale, bright bursts of orange zest dance on your tongue, while a subtle candy-like sweetness follows, evoking memories of summer afternoons spent chasing the perfect wave.



Underneath the vivid citrus kick, the terpene trio plays its part: Limonene delivers its signature mood-brightening lift, Caryophyllene adds a warm, peppery undercurrent that keeps the experience grounded, and Linalool introduces a delicate floral purr that soothes the mind. Pinene’s crisp pine freshness sharpens focus, while Terpinene layers in soft herbal notes for added depth. Together, these compounds guide you from an initial spark of energy into a smooth, centered calm. Perfect for staying sharp and sociable without ever feeling heavyweight.



As the session winds down a gentle sweetness lingers, like the last drop of freshly squeezed juice, leaving you feeling refreshed and ready to tackle whatever comes next. Orange Tsunami prerolls are your ticket to an invigorating escape: think impromptu bike rides, upbeat brainstorming sessions, or simply savoring a bright moment of clarity.



The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.



Strain Type: Sativa

Top Reported Effects: Motivated, Talkative, Creative, Sociable, Energized

Top Reported Flavors: Citrus, Orange, Sweet, Tart, Tangy, Fruity

Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool, Pinene, Terpinene

read more