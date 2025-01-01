The Strain - Peach Crescendo is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid strain artfully crafted by ETHOS Genetics, born from the potent cross of Chem D, i95, Mandarin Cookies, and Peach Ring. This exceptional blend brings together the best qualities of its parent strains, resulting in a cannabis experience that delights both the palate and the mind. Renowned for its intensely delicious flavor, Peach Crescendo offers sweet tropical citrus notes with a luscious peach exhale and a touch of sour spices.



The aroma is equally captivating, featuring a mouthwatering peach overtone accented by a surprising hint of spice and citrus. This complex scent profile is attributed to its rich terpene composition, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Humulene, and Linalool. Caryophyllene adds a spicy warmth that enhances the sour spice notes, Limonene introduces bright citrus elements that uplift the senses, Myrcene imparts earthy undertones promoting relaxation, Humulene contributes subtle herbal hints, and Linalool offers delicate floral nuances to round out the aromatic experience.



Peach Crescendo is celebrated for its tingly and uplifting full-bodied effects that balance physical relaxation with mental clarity. Users often report feeling deeply relaxed physically while their minds remain clear and focused, allowing for heightened awareness and engagement. Drawing from its rich lineage, the strain inherits the energizing and focusing attributes of Chem D and i95, the uplifting and euphoric qualities of Mandarin Cookies, and the soothing relaxation of Peach Ring. This harmonious blend makes Peach Crescendo an ideal choice for those seeking to unwind while maintaining mental energy and a positive mood.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Chem D x i95] x [Mandarin Cookies x Peach Ring]



Breeder: ETHOS



Primary Terpene Profile: alpha-Humulene, Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, Nerolidol 1



Top Reported Strain Effects: Focus, Hungry, Relaxing, Tingly, Uplifting



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Chemical, Citrus, Sour, Sweet, Tropical



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

