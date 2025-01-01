About this product
The Flavor - Indulge in Peaches & Cream, a cannabis distillate vape that transports you to a realm of sweet serenity with every puff. Crafted with meticulous precision, this vape cartridge captures the essence of ripe peaches in a dreamy fusion of flavor. Imagine biting into a perfectly ripe peach, each bite exploding with flavor. With each inhale, experience the tantalizing sweetness of sun-kissed peaches, enveloping your senses in a blissful haze of fruity delight.
As the vapor dances across your palate, notes of creamy vanilla swirl, enhancing the experience with a touch of indulgent luxury. Picture yourself lounging in a sun drenched orchard, surrounded by the intoxicating aroma of ripe peaches and the promise of sweet dreams. Whether you're unwinding after a long day or simply seeking a moment of peachy perfection, Peaches & Cream promises a vaping experience that's both heavenly and unforgettable. Treat yourself to the exquisite taste of Peaches & Cream and let its fruity flavor whisk you away.
The Product - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Illicit Labs distillate is for those who crave a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating.
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
