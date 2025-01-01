About this product
The Flavor - Peaches and Cream distillate-infused prerolls blend velvety top-shelf flower with our signature distillate to recreate the lush sweetness of ripe peaches swirled in rich vanilla cream. On the inhale, bright, sun-ripened peach notes flood the palate, their juicy charm softened by a silky vanilla custard undertone. A hint of buttery richness rounds out each puff, echoing the luxe texture of a freshly baked peach cobbler.
This harmonious fusion is guided by a robust terpene lineup: limonene lifts the flavor with a splash of zesty citrus; caryophyllene weaves in a warm, peppery depth; myrcene’s earthy musk smooths the edges; linalool adds a whisper of floral calm; terpinene lends subtle herbal brightness; and bisabolol contributes gentle floral soothing notes. Together, they craft a layered taste that’s both comforting and invigorating.
As the effects unfold, a mellow wave of contentment settles in, melting away tension and encouraging easy conversation or quiet reflection. Uplifted yet grounded, you’ll find yourself drifting into a serene, blissful state. Peaches and Cream distillate-infused prerolls are your passport to a sweet, tranquil escape.
The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.
Strain Type: Indica
Top Reported Effects: Uplifted, Serene, Creative, Clarity, Body-High, Talkative
Top Reported Flavors: Peach, Creamy Vanilla, Pastry, Citrus Zest, Herbal
Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, Terpinene
We couldn't find this item at any stores nearby.
No product reviews
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
