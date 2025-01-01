The Flavor - Peaches and Cream distillate-infused prerolls blend velvety top-shelf flower with our signature distillate to recreate the lush sweetness of ripe peaches swirled in rich vanilla cream. On the inhale, bright, sun-ripened peach notes flood the palate, their juicy charm softened by a silky vanilla custard undertone. A hint of buttery richness rounds out each puff, echoing the luxe texture of a freshly baked peach cobbler.



This harmonious fusion is guided by a robust terpene lineup: limonene lifts the flavor with a splash of zesty citrus; caryophyllene weaves in a warm, peppery depth; myrcene’s earthy musk smooths the edges; linalool adds a whisper of floral calm; terpinene lends subtle herbal brightness; and bisabolol contributes gentle floral soothing notes. Together, they craft a layered taste that’s both comforting and invigorating.



As the effects unfold, a mellow wave of contentment settles in, melting away tension and encouraging easy conversation or quiet reflection. Uplifted yet grounded, you’ll find yourself drifting into a serene, blissful state. Peaches and Cream distillate-infused prerolls are your passport to a sweet, tranquil escape.



The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.



Strain Type: Indica

Top Reported Effects: Uplifted, Serene, Creative, Clarity, Body-High, Talkative

Top Reported Flavors: Peach, Creamy Vanilla, Pastry, Citrus Zest, Herbal

Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, Terpinene

