The Strain - Prepare to feel at ease. Peanut Butter Acai is a cross of Peanut Butter Breath and Acai Gelato that helps users to feel a deep sense of calm.



This hybrid strain is recommended for those with anxiety and those looking to relax after a long day.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: Peanut Butter Breath x Acai Gelato



Primary Terpene Profile: limonene



Top Reported Strain Effects: calming



Top Report Strain Flavors: sweet, nutty



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.